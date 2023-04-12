When Redfall hits Xbox consoles in May, it won’t run at 60 FPS (frames per second). The disappointing news comes straight from the game’s official Twitter account. “Redfall is launching on Xbox consoles with Quality mode only,” reads the tweet. Here’s how it breaks down across Xbox’s two newest consoles:

Xbox Series X runs at 4K resolution at 30 FPS.

Xbox Series S runs at 1440p resolution at 30 FPS.

Arkane says a 60 FPS performance mode is coming in an update “at a later date.”

The gaming community isn’t reacting well to the news. And why should they? For months, every piece of marketing material from Bethesda was uploaded on YouTube at 60 FPS.

The gameplay deep dive was at 60 FPS.

I’m struggling to think of any recent shooter on console that didn’t have a performance mode offering at least 60 FPS. Hell, some shooters provide an option for 120 FPS if you have a TV/monitor supporting it.

How long do we have to wait for the performance mode patch? And is this a smooth 30 FPS?

Some are calling for the game to be delayed until the performance mode is ready. It might not be a bad idea when you take a peek at what other games are releasing around Redfall.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (April 28)

Redfall (May 2)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (May 12)

Then again, Redfall will be able to stand out as a co-op game. Plus, will the average person care about the lack of performance mode? I do, but the game is also launching on Game Pass. There’s no way I would pay $70 at launch with no performance mode. But with Game Pass? I’ll at least try it.

Redfall will also launch on PC, so if you have the hardware, you can play it over there for 60 FPS.

I’ll keep this post updated if we hear more from Arkane/Bethesda about today’s news.