Riot’s New Shooter Valorant Checks Important Competitive Boxes

Valorant is Riot’s take on the competitive shooter. A nearly three-minute trailer gives us a glimpse of how a round plays out.



My first reaction is like a lot of folks today. It looks like someone tossed CSGO and Overwatch into a blender and asked, ‘will it blend?’ It turns out it does, and the result is Valorant.



While there will be plenty of talk about the resemblance between two of the top competitive shooters on the market today, Riot also dropped some news that’ll please any competitive shooter fan. 128-tick servers will go a long way to keeping the action silky smooth. Plus, Riot is shooting for low latency (<35ms) for players in major cities around the world. And minimum specs for Valorant show it’ll run on pretty much any computer made in the past decade:



Minimum specs (30 fps):



CPU: Intel i3-370M

GPU: Intel HD 3000



Recommended specs (60 fps):



CPU: Intel i3-4150

GPU: Geforce GT 730



High-end specs (144+ fps):



CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2GHz

GPU: GTX 1050 Ti



We’ll have to wait and see if Valorant becomes the next big shooter, but the network performance Riot is promising right now is more than enough to get me to try it. Riot also promises the gunplay “is precise consequential, and highly-lethal – we want you to win on your skill and strategy alone.”



Valorant hits even the weakest PCs this summer.

