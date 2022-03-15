The second batch of Xbox Game Pass games for March was revealed today, with the highlights being several day one launches. Let’s get to the list first, and then I’ll highlight a few I’m looking forward to:

Shredders (March 17, Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos (March 17, Cloud, Console, and PC)

Tainted Grail: Conquest (March 22, Console)

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (March 22, Cloud, Console, and PC)

Norco (March 24, PC)

F1 2021 (March 24, Console)

Crusader Kings III (March 29, Xbox Series X|S, already available on PC)

Weird West (March 31, Cloud, Console, and PC)

Alright, let’s take a closer look at a few of these.

Shredders

Can we finally get a fantastic snowboarding game up there with the likes of Amped, SSX, and Cool Boarders?

I’m crossing my fingers it plays as good as it looks. Here’s a short snippet of gameplay.

Crusader Kings III

Crusader Kings has a dedicated PC fan base. Now, folks on Xbox can see what the hype is about with the popular grand strategy role-playing game. You won’t be managing individual units like Age of Empires. Instead, it’s a broader strategy game where you can shape your empire and it’s rulers across decades.

Weird West

I didn’t know much about this game until I looked it up on YouTube. After hearing the developer (WolfEye Studios) is made up in part by former Arkane veterans (the folks who made Prey and Dishonored), I’m interested in giving it a go.

Here’s a 30-minute developer demo of the top-down action RPG.

