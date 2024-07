While the developers originally planned to host a beta for Space Marine 2, that has now been shot down. A recent update on the game told us why. From the devs:

“Space Marine 2 is almost ready. We are now entirely focused on optimization, polish and fixing remaining issues ahead of launch on September 9. This means we will not run a public online beta, as it would take the development teams away from preparing for the full launch, and our priority is to ensure the best possible experience at release.”

Those who did sign up for the beta (before June 28) will receive a limited Bolt Pistol skin.

The news is a bummer for those itching to try the game before release. Canceling the beta will make folks wonder about the quality of the game. At least the team is sticking with the September 9 release, so they believe these issues can be addressed before then—or at least, they hope so. Still, I would wait for reviews to drop or watch a few livestreams just in case there are more issues at launch than expected.

If we take a glass half-full approach, there have been plenty of hands-on previews of Space Marine 2 – and the reception has been positive. Here are a few of them:

Two weeks ago, Focus Entertainment released a short overview trailer showing the three modes coming to Space Marine 2 – Campaign, Operations, and Eternal War.

Operations is a co-op PvE mode where you will fight off Tyranid hordes across six maps. Eternal War gives the PvP folks their fix with 6v6 matches across three modes: Annihilation (Team Deathmatch), Seize Ground (Domination), and Capture & Control (King of the Hill).

While the beta won’t happen, fans can still play the game early as Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive will be at several game expos across the U.S. and Canada this Summer. Here are the next dates and locations where you can go hands-on with Space Marine 2:

July 4 – 7: Fan Expo in Denver, Colorado

August 1 – 4: Gen Con in Indianapolis, Indiana

August 16 – 18: Fan Expo in Chicago, Illinois

August 22 – 25: Fan Expo in Toronto, Ontario.