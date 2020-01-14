Square Enix Announces Delays for Avengers and Final Fantasy VII Remake

Game delays are inevitable. Especially when you look at the absurd number of high profile games coming in the first half of 2020. Today, publisher Square Enix announced delays for two of their biggest games this year – Avengers and Final Fantasy VII Remake.



Avengers was initially slated for a May release date. Today, developer Crystal Dynamics announced a new date of September 4. The developer says the extra four months will be spent “focusing on fine tuning and polishing the game to the high standards our fans expect and deserve.”



A similar reason was given for Final Fantasy VII Remake. In a short message announcing a one month delay to April 10, producer Yoshinori Kitase says the team will use the “few extra weeks to apply final polish to the game.”



Final Fantasy VII Remake is a timed exclusive (for a year) for PS4. Start the clock on April 10 for when the remake may potentially make its way to more platforms.



Here’s how April is looking now:



April 3 – Resident Evil 3

April 10 – Final Fantasy VII Remake

April 16 – Cyberpunk 2077



That’s plenty of nostalgia before one of the most anticipated games of 2020.



We shall see if any other games end up slipping from the first half of 2020. One thing is for sure, April is a no go. Two remakes of beloved games combined with what you could argue is the most anticipated game of 2020? April is full.