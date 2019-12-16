DICE’s Trailer Folks Do It Again With Star Wars Battlefront 2: The Rise of Skywalker

Alright everyone, stop sleeping on Star Wars Battlefront 2. Yes, the loot boxes at launch were ridiculous. But DICE slowly righted the ship, and two years after its release – Star Wars Battlefront 2 is in a pretty damn good place.



Today, DICE unveils a fantastic trailer showing all the new content from Rise of Skywalker making its way into Battlefront 2.



Man, the people who handle trailers at DICE are some of the best in the business. Battlefield trailers are always my favorite, but this Battlefront 2 trailer is giving them a run for their money.



We also get a glimpse at two new species in the Star Wars universe. A sweeping shot shows an Ovissian holding a huge Gatling gun at 0:35, followed by a Caphex twirling a melee weapon.



It’s awesome to see species that aren’t humans get some time in the spotlight. Hopefully, we’ll get more than a glimpse of all the other people that make up the galaxy in the third movie.

Tomorrow, most of the new content we see in the trailer goes live. The new jungle planet, new Reinforcements (characters you can earn while playing matches), and new cosmetic appearances for Finn, Rey, and Kylo Ren.



Two droid heroes (BB-8 and BB-9E) along with the Capital Supremacy mode coming to the sequel trilogy will hit in January.



It took a while for EA to get their Star Wars games going, but the pair of Battlefront games along with Fallen Order are respectable entries on the franchise’s gaming side. They aren’t classics like KOTOR, but they are far from terrible.



On the movie side, the three trilogy saga will finally wrap up the Skywalker/Palpatine storyline with Rise of Skywalker hitting theaters on December 19.