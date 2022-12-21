Star Wars: Jedi Survivor To Feature Five Different Fighting Stances, Here’s A Look At Four Of Them

The Respawn devs are expanding on how we’ll fight in Star Wars: Jedi Survivor. In an interview with GameInformer, game director Stig Asmussen said, “we have five fully realized stances in the game.” He describes how using a specific stance gives you an advantage over particular enemies.

Three were confirmed in the interview:

Dual blade (two lightsabers)

Lightsaber/blaster combo

Crossguard lightsaber (Kylo Ren inspired)

The other two are likely:

Single blade

Double blade

I wonder if these stances are about player choice or if we’ll need to switch them to take out specific enemies. For example, the Crossguard stance is described as a heavy stance. Will it be the only viable option against certain enemies, or can we use whatever stance we like in whatever situation?

The trailer from The Game Awards shows four of these stances. Here are some screenshots from the trailer showing each stance except the lightsaber/blaster combo.

Dual Blade

Crossguard

Double Blade

Single Blade

The rest of GameInformer’s preview touched on new and returning companions and some additional traversal mechanics.

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor launches on March 17 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.