Looking for a new game to scratch that Escape From Tarkov itch? Marauders may do the trick. After a successful closed alpha recently, the folks at Small Impact Games are giving everyone another chance to see what their game is all about.

A closed beta hits next week starting July 20, lasting through the 25. That’s the good news. The bad news? You’re going to have to pay to get in. An early access pre-order is available through the game’s website to get in next week’s beta test. The devs are also knocking 10% off the price for the early-access pre-order. Here’s a trailer the devs put together announcing next week’s closed beta release date.

What is Marauders? I’ll let the devs take it from here:

Marauders is a tactical first-person multiplayer shooter set in an alternative 1990s where The Great War never ended, Earth has been industrialised to its breaking point, and many have fled to the stars.

Yep. You’ll cruise around on space frigates as you breach other player ships armed with weapons that would feel more at home on a WWII battlefield.

The gameplay loop revolves around the raid, loot, and escape that made Escape From Tarkov a popular game. But Marauders stands out via its setting. You can venture into space on your own or as a team of four. There’s persistent gear and XP, upgradeable spaceships, and dogfights.

What about an official release date? There hasn’t been an official release date announced yet, but the devs have previously said it will be coming in 2022. When it releases, it’ll also launch via Game Preview on Game Pass. So if you don’t feel like dropping close to $30 to see if it’s good, you can wait until later in the year to try it as part of PC Game Pass. This could be shaping up to be another fantastic get for the Game Pass team.