Jon Favreau was on Good Morning America today to talk about the after credits teaser from Friday’s Mandalorian Season 2 finale. He revealed The Book of Boba Fett will start production soon and said that The Mandalorian 3 won’t start filming until after the Boba Fett series. That means we won’t be seeing more Mando until 2022.

The official Star Wars Twitter dropped a few more details along with the show’s logo shortly after Faverau’s appearance on Good Morning America.

The Book of Boba Fett, a new Original Series, starring Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen and executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez, set within the timeline of The Mandalorian, is coming to @DisneyPlus Dec. 2021. pic.twitter.com/YT2zbLufI8 — Star Wars (@starwars) December 21, 2020

Temuera Morrison will continue in his role as Boba Fett alongside Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand. We’ll also see much more of Fennec in the upcoming animated series The Bad Batch.

The Book of Boba Fett adds to a huge number of Star Wars properties announced at Disney’s recent investor day meeting. Here’s the list now:

The Bad Batch (2021)

The Book of Boba Fett (2021)

The Mandalorian Season 3 (2022)

Ashoka (TBA)

Rangers of the New Republic (TBA)

Andor (2022)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (TBA)

The Acolyte (TBA)

Rogue Squadron (Dec. 22, 2023)

Untitled Taika Waititi movie (TBA)

Lando (TBA)

Star Wars: Visions (TBA)

A Droid Story (TBA)

The best news about The Book of Boba Fett is that Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni are at the helm. The Mandalorian works so well because there seems to be a much more cohesive vision. And, they dive headfirst into fan service moments. Watching Luke tear through a platoon of Dark Troopers is what every Star Wars fan has dreamed of. The same goes for Boba Fett. We all thought he looked badass, and we finally got to see him that way.

If we end up getting another trilogy of movies, please get the same director to do all three.

The Book of Boba Fett is coming to Disney+ in December 2021.