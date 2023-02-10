UPDATE: The devs were able to make a server-side update this morning and are extending Season 10 content. We’re still in wait and see mode on Season 11.

We have good news!



We have successfully created and deployed a server-side update. This is now live and extends Season 10 content. We deeply appreciate your support and patience!



More news about Season 11 and in-game compensation will be shared at a later date. https://t.co/0AHksADOGn — Tom Clancy's The Division (@TheDivisionGame) February 10, 2023

Original article follows.

The folks at Ubisoft still working on The Division 2 are not having a good time. A localization issue initially caused the delay for the newest season. That spiraled into a more serious problem affecting the devs’ ability to “make server or client-side updates.”

The devs jumped on Twitter to let the community know what’s happening.

“Last week, we shared news that the season would be delayed due to a localization issue. This past Saturday, in the process of creating the update which would resolve the issue, we encountered an error that brought down the build generation system for The Division 2. As a result, we cannot update the game until this system has been rebuilt.”

Because the devs can’t update the game right now, they can’t extend previous Season’s activities while they work on resolving the current issue.

So, when can The Division 2 fans expect this issue to be fixed and Season 11 to release? The devs aren’t giving any specific timeframe. They have “made good progress over the past 96 hours,” and promise to share more when they can.

It’s a pretty wild statement to see from a developer. We usually get the usual statements about how more time is needed to deliver the quality players expect. To dive into the specifics while also not giving a timeline means players will probably be waiting a bit for Season 11. That, and they are already talking up in-game compensation too.

We’ll keep this post updated once we hear this issue is resolved and when Season 11 is coming.