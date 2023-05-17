The Expanse: A Telltale Series follows fan-favorite Camina Drummer when it launches on July 27 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. It’ll launch with a single episode, with new episodes releasing every two weeks (a total of five episodes).

Watching the fantastic show isn’t necessary to enjoy the game. The Expanse: A Telltale Series takes place before the events of the TV show. Here’s a synopsis straight from the dev team:

“Players take on the role of Camina Drummer (played by actress Cara Gee in both the game and TV series, the XO of a scavenger crew on the hunt for a mysterious treasure on the edges of The Belt.

As Drummer, you must deal with a mix of powerful personalities, square off against a bloody mutiny, explore locations beyond The Belt, and make tough decisions that will decide the fate of The Artemis crew. Scour shipwrecks, use mag boots to walk on walls and ceilings, and utilize Zero-G thrusters to float through sections of ships and the open expanse of space in the largest and most immersive exploration of any Telltale game to date.”

The Expanse: A Telltale Series launches with two versions. The Standard Edition retails for $39.99, and the Deluxe Edition costs $44.99. Pre-orders go live on June 1 and offer one-day early access. One important note here, according to the press release, this early access is only available on PlayStation and Epic Games Store.

The Deluxe Edition also comes with all future DLC. No details on that, but I imagine it’ll be at least another episode or two of content.

Here’s a two-minute gameplay trailer Telltale Games released a couple of months ago.

Hopefully, this game turns into a hit. The Expanse is an incredible sci-fi property with plenty of opportunities to turn it into great games.