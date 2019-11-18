In The Expanse Season 4’s Official Trailer, The Battle Lines Are Being Drawn. Again

Sorry, Mandalorian. I like you a lot, but the best sci-fi TV show doesn’t start until December 13, 2019. Today, Amazon dropped the official trailer for The Expanse Season 4, and it looks fantastic.

Oh man, season 4 is the first time we’ll be able to binge The Expanse all at once, and I can’t wait.

The trailer sets the stage for what’s next for the Rocinante and her crew. Chrisjen Avasarala asks James Holden and his crew to go to New Terra and find out what’s going on down there.

“And if it’s another Eros?” Holden wonders ominously. “Evacuate the belters and get the hell off there,” Avasarala replies.

We then see a bunch of cuts showing off the new budget The Expanse has with the Amazon acquisition, and all the cast. We also see there’s “Protomolecule tech” on New Terra, and Holden and crew are trying to figure out how to deactivate it.

But Amos continues to steal the show. His “I am that guy” scene from Season 3 is one of many epic moments throughout the series.

We get a couple of classic Amos no-nonsense lines near the end of the trailer. First, he declares the “battle lines have been drawn.” But it’s the bonus scene at the very end that’s classic Amos. The Expanse newcomer Burn Gorman (who plays security chief Adolphus Murty) says, “someday I think you and I are going to end up bloody.” Amos then smiles, “I’m free right now.”

Everything we’ve seen from The Expanse Season 4 looks so good. The bump in the budget is obvious with the Rocinante looking better than ever. And with the show’s story expanding to a new frontier, the budget bump is a necessity.

I love all the fantastic sci-fi shows on right now. I’m a huge fan of The Mandalorian and Altered Carbon, but The Expanse is on a whole different level. I was crossing my fingers they would deliver on the books, and the tv show continues to exceed my already lofty expectations every step of the way.

In seven days starting December 13, we’ll be watching The Expanse Season 4, The Mandalorian, and Star Wars: The Last Skywalker. It doesn’t get much better than that for sci-fi fans.