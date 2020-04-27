The Last of Us II and Ghost of Tsushima Get Final Release Dates

Alex Chavers·
Gaming
·
The Last of Us II final release date

After traditional delays and the coronavirus pandemic upending pretty much everything, we now know when we’ll get our hands on two of PlayStation’s biggest 2020 games.

The Last of Us II is now coming on June 19 after it was delayed from its most recent release date in late May. Also, a quick heads up – it appears The Last of Us II spoilers are out in wild. A whole bunch of spoilers and short video clips. It might be a good idea to avoid any comment sections around the game. Still, good luck avoiding spoilers these days.

Sony’s other big summer title is Ghost of Tsushima. Originally set for a June 26 release date, developer Sucker Punch’s samurai game is now coming on July 17. Sucker Punch posted on Twitter that the few extra weeks will be spent adding the last finishing touches and stomping out the remaining bugs.

Head of Worldwide Studios at SIE, Hermen Hulst, cited the “ease in the global distribution environment,” as the reason why PlayStation now feels confident in providing release dates for both games.

2020 has had few bright spots, but gaming has certainly been one of them. While summer might usually be a slower time for video games, Sony is giving us plenty to be pumped for.

