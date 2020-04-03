The Last of Us II Won’t Make May Release Date, Delayed Indefinitely

The Last of Us II, one of the last hurrahs for the PlayStation 4, is being delayed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to Sony. News of the delay (along with the delay of Marvel’s Iron Man VR) came early this afternoon via a tweet from the official PlayStation account.



Update: SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR until further notice. Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 2, 2020

PlayStation and developer Naughty Dog both cite logistic issues revolving around the coronavirus as the reason for the delay. Naughty Dog also released a statement where they say development is nearly complete.



“The good news is, we’re nearly done with development of The Last of Us Part II,” Naughty Dog said in a statement earlier today. “However, even with us finishing the game, we were faced with the reality that due to logistics beyond our control, we couldn’t launch The Last of Us Part II to our satisfaction. We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we’re doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues.”



I imagine The Last of Us II won’t be the only upcoming game that will soon see an uncertain release window. The coronavirus pandemic is upending pretty much everything these days.



While the news of a delay is a bummer, a batch of new screenshots also surfaced today and shows us the PS4 Pro is still ready to flex as it nears the end of the generation.



New The Last Of Us 2 screenshots (1/2) pic.twitter.com/1aeYqNzxti — Nibel (@Nibellion) April 2, 2020