Sorry Titanfall fans, Titanfall 3 is not a thing. At least not right now. Respawn founder Vince Zampella had a chat recently with Barron’s and had this to say about a new Titanfall.

“We’re not working on anything currently, I hate to say yes, then people latch onto that, and then skewer you when it doesn’t come. But I would love to see it happen is the real answer,” said Zampella.

While Respawn’s hugely popular Apex Legends is set within the Titanfall universe, the studio would need it to be the “right thing.”

“It’s such a beloved franchise for the fans and also for us. If it is not the right moment in time, the right idea, then it just doesn’t make sense,” said Zampella. “Ultimately, I would love to see something,” he added.

Respawn made a name for themselves with the first two Titanfall games. They blew up big time with Apex Legends. And since 2019, they’ve had a hand in reviving the Star Wars franchise on the gaming side with their popular Star Wars Jedi franchise. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the hotly anticipated sequel to 2019’s Fallen Order, is set to launch tomorrow.

And while the studio continues to support Apex Legends, Respawn Entertainment is also overseeing leading development and production for a pair of new Star Wars games – a first-person shooter and a strategy game.

Zampella also has his plate full after becoming the new head of Battlefield in 2021.

Respawn Entertainment is one of the strongest game development studios out there these days. Not only do they make quality games, but they are pumping them out at a blistering pace compared to most AAA studios. Unfortunately, Titanfall 3 doesn’t appear to be in the mix anytime soon.