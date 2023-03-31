Nearly every round of Vampire Survivors ends at the 30-minute mark when ‘Death’ swoops in and splashes a ‘Game Over’ screen. And for those of us who have earned every achievement, developer Poncle is adding nearly two dozen more for everyone to 100% the game.

A second DLC, titled Tides of the Foscari, is coming on April 13. Here’s a quick rundown of what’s coming in the second DLC:

8 new characters

13 new weapons

1 stage

7 music tracks

20 new achievements to re-earn your 100% save

Here’s the new stage map:

And a brief lore description of the new DLC:

Nestled deep within a continent-sized forest is Foscari Academy, a school where the elite of the world train their children for careers as powerful wizards, indefatigable generals, and expert spies. The Academy is divided into three houses, a premise hitherto untouched in all of fantasy fiction. Three students, one from each house, brave the journey into a forest stuffed with mythological creatures, all to have a jolly adventure, with absolutely nothing interrupting the whimsy.

Vampire Survivors is a simple concept executed to perfection. Weapons attack automatically. You just move your character around. The depth comes in how the weapon and defensive pickups interact with each other and evolve. And most rounds have a max time limit of 30 minutes. A perfect pick-up-and-play game. All for a stupidly low price. While it’s already a part of Game Pass, Vampire Survivors costs just $5. And the DLC is only $1.99.

The devs behind the game are also working on a new engine at the same time. That was released last month as a beta accessed via Steam. I haven’t tested it, but the engine reportedly gives folks on Steam Deck a nice FPS boost.

What does this mean for the new engine and the upcoming DLC? Last month, the devs said the development will run simultaneously between the two engines “until everything is smoothed out. New content will be delivered on both versions.” So no worries if you’ve decided to use the beta engine for the FPS boost.