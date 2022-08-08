We’ve all been there. Settle in for the latest binge-worthy show, and all of a sudden, your Vizio TV won’t turn on. What gives? It’s actually a common problem with a few relatively simple fixes. None take more than a few minutes and should have you back up and running in no time.

For the majority of ‘my Vizio tv won’t turn on issues,’ the problem can be resolved by simply unplugging the TV from the wall. Yep, that means moving the collection of books, DVDs, game consoles, and whatever else you have stacked on your entertainment center to get to the power strip. Unplug the power cord for 60 seconds – actually time it out – to start a soft reset of your Vizio TV.

After 60 seconds, plug it back in, and you should be good to go. During this 60 seconds, press and hold the power button on the TV (not the remote) for 30 seconds. You can find the power button on most Vizio TV models on the back right of the unit. This fully powers down the TV to perform the soft reset.

Still looking at a black screen? You’re a member of the 20% where the above steps don’t work. Try one of the steps below if you still have issues with the Vizio TV not turning on.

First, grab the remote and remove the batteries. With them removed press and hold the power button for 15 seconds. Once the time is up, replace the batteries and try to turn the TV back on. It should power back on, and all is well in the world.

If the first few steps resolve the problem, but it keeps reoccurring every few days, you’ll want to factory reset the TV for a permanent solution. It could be an over-the-air update causing issues, a software problem, etc. A factory reset returns it to the settings fresh from the factory floor.

Factory Reset Vizio TV

You’ll need the TV on to perform this, so with the remote, hit the menu button and navigate to the system option. You may have to scroll a bit but find ‘Reset and Admin’ and ‘Reset TV to Factory Defaults.’

Your Vizio may ask for a code to reset. If you get the prompt, the default Vizio factory code is 0000.

It will power itself down, and then you will have the TV back to the same settings when you first purchased it. Yes, that means you will be entering the timezone, language, and any streaming apps you had before. It’s a pain, but it beats buying a new TV.

<h2>Factoiry Reset a Vizio TV Without a Remote</h2>

The dreaded remote controller gremlin. If your couch ate the remote, you can perform the factory reset without the remote. Remember when you pressed the power button on the TV? Good, in the same spot, you’ll find the volume and source buttons. Press and hold the volume down and the source button. The TV should then prompt you to press and hold the input button. Do that, and it will perform the factory reset without the remote.

Here’s a YouTube video to show you how to find the right buttons on the side of the TV:

Other Potential Fixes

After this, you should be good to go. But if you are still having issues, there could be an issue with the actual Vizio power cord. Make sure it’s plugged firmly into the back of the TV.

Correct Input Source. It happens to us all, but you could be on the wrong input. How many of us have a streaming stick, gaming console, or various other devices plugged into the back of your TV? Make sure you are on the correct input. Whatever you are using, cable or streaming, make sure the TV source is to the correct HDMI source. It could be HDMI 1, HDMI 2, etc.

Two methods to change the input source. The first is with the remote.

Turn on your TV

Press the Source button on your remote control

Select the desired input mode

And without the remote:

Turn on your TV

Press the MENU button on the side or bottom of the TV

Use the volume button to navigate to the source option

Press the menu button to select the desired input source

Still rocking a black screen? Try a different power outlet. It could be a tripped breaker or the power strip you are using thrown in the towel.

Still nothing? It’s time to check on the warranty. You could opt to check the actual Vizio TV power supply, but you are getting into the realm of it’s cheaper to buy a new TV than get it repaired. If you have an active warranty, a defective power supply is covered, and Vizio will either send a new TV or have it fixed for you.

<h2>Wrapping Up Fixing a Vizio TV That Won’t Turn ON</h2>

Unplug your TV from the wall and wait 60 seconds Remove the batteries from your remote and hold the power button for 15 seconds Factory reset your TV with or without your remote Check the power cord in the back of your TV Make sure your TV is on the correct input source Try plugging your TV into a different power outlet/Check breaker box Check Vizio TV warranty if none of the above steps worked.

Most, if not all, of your problems with a TV not turning on, will be resolved by the time you get down to the factory reset of the television. If not, it pays to fill out the warranty card