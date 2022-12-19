New Warzone 2.0 Update Cuts Price For Primary Weapons By Half

Getting at least one custom weapon in Warzone 2.0 is getting much easier after today’s update. The devs are cutting the purchase price in half for a single primary weapon. Another batch of fixes and tweaks is hitting Modern Warfare and Warzone 2.0 right now. Here’s the big one for Warzone 2.0:

Reduced the cost of Primary Loadout Weapons to $2500, down from $5000.

This will be a big help for getting a custom weapon sooner. Plus, it means folks won’t have to fight over Strongholds and other cash-heavy spots just to get a primary weapon. This tweak joins several others as the devs address fan feedback about access to custom weapons. Here are some more changes recently added to the game.

Doubled the average number of Buy Stations per Battle Royale match.

The Loadout Drop public event in Battle Royale will occur during the 2nd circle, one circle earlier than before.

Loadouts and custom weapons are one of the standout features of Warzone. Prior to these changes, getting them often meant landing at certain locations that were always contested in the hopes of clearing out other players and grabbing the cash. With the reduced cost, players who like to get their feet under them somewhere quiet will have a better opportunity at getting at least one primary weapon fairly quickly in a match.

Today’s update also appears to open up access to Building 21 in the DMZ. Here’s a pair of tweets straight from Infinity Ward. I’ll link both of them in case the thread doesn’t load.

Missions to Building 21 are greenlit for those with access cards in the DMZ. Engage with extreme caution in this research facility, as competing Operators and high-tier enemies will be weapons free. Successful exfil is critical. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) December 19, 2022

Our window to strike is limited– if missed, Operators will need to wait for future deployments. Good hunting. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) December 19, 2022

As the second tweet mentions, it appears these missions will rotate in and out.

You can check out the rest of the fixes in today’s update over here.