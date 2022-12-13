Warzone 2.0 Is Going Full Rocket League As It Celebrates World Cup

Season 01 Reloaded, the mid-season update for Warzone 2.0, is almost here. And with it, Call of Duty continues to celebrate the World Cup. We’ve already seen a few big name stars become Operators. On December 14, Call of Duty will channel Rocket League with a limited-time mode called Warzone Cup.

What is Warzone Cup? It’s a 3v3 mode that pits teams on ATVs against each other as they try to knock a giant ball into the opposing team’s net. First to five goals wins, or the team with the most goals at the end of five minutes.

There won’t be any weapons or killstreaks—just you, your ATV, and what is sure to be an absurd mode.

The devs understand that the driving mechanics won’t lend themselves well here. Don’t expect the smooth controls of Rocket League. To give players an assist, each ATV is equipped with a pulse ability to give the ball a little extra power when hitting it. Players on defense can also use the ability to deflect the ball away from their net.

But it wouldn’t be Call of Duty unless there was a way to harass the other team. Like Rocket League, you can destroy another player’s ATV if you slam into them at full speed. There’s also a bunch of shock sticks you can scoop up and throw at other players to temporarily disable their ATV.

Warzone Cup will be added to the game’s rotating playlist when Season 01 Reloaded launches on December 14. No word on how long the playlist will stay live, but these special event playlists don’t tend to last too long. We’ll also update our playlist article with any other changes coming to Warzone 2.0 rotation later this week.

Besides Call of Rocket League, Season 01 Reloaded also brings the game’s first Raid. You can read more about what you’ll need to tackle the new mode.