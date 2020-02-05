Here are the Xbox Game Pass Games Coming and Going in February

Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Final Fantasy 15 are the heavy hitters kicking off Xbox Game Pass’ offerings for February with both hitting the service tomorrow. Death Squared will join the pair a week later on the console version of Game Pass.



On the PC side, Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Final Fantasy 15 are also coming tomorrow. But instead of Death Squared, the PC version of Game Pass gets Death’s Gambit.



Both versions of Game Pass can also get their hands on a Bleeding Edge closed beta starting February 14 through 16.



While Wolfenstein: Youngblood didn’t get quite the positive critical reception the franchise has seen lately, I’m curious to give it a go on my PC after watching a Digital Foundry video diving into the technical side of it.



Digital Foundry describes the DLSS implementation as “the most impressive DLSS support we’ve seen yet.” Plus, a lot of the technical bells and whistles going on in Youngblood should give us a glimpse of what to expect once games really start taking advantage of next-gen console hardware.



New games coming to Game Pass also means we say farewell to a few as they rotate off the service. Five games are getting the boot later this month:



Disney Epic Mickey 2

Jackbox Party Pack 2

Pumped BMX Pro

Rage

Shadow of the Tomb Raider



The trio games coming this week and next aren’t the only ones hitting Xbox Game Pass this month. The folks at Game Pass tend to drop another set of games towards the end of each month. I’ll update this post when that happens.

