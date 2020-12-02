If you haven’t tried Xbox Game Pass Ultimate before, Microsoft is hoping to change that in December. Starting December 3, new members get three months for a buck. Also, beginning December 3, more than a dozen games will begin hitting the service throughout December.

The two headline games are Control and DOOM Eternal. Control is coming to Android & Console, while DOOM Eternal finally hits the PC side of Game Pass. Here’s the full list of games coming in December.

Control (Android & Console) – Dec. 3

DOOM Eternal (PC) – Dec. 3

Haven (Console & PC) – Dec. 3

Rage 2 (Android) – Dec. 3

Slime Rancher (Android & Console) – Dec. 3

Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (PC) – Dec. 3

Yes, Your Grace (Android, Console & PC) – Dec. 3

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Console & PC) – Dec. 4

Call of the Sea (Android, Console & PC) – Dec. 8

Monster Sanctuary (Android & Console) – Dec. 8

Starbound (PC) – Dec. 8

Unto the End (Console & PC) – Dec. 9

Assetto Corsa (Android & PC) – Dec. 10

Gang Beasts (Android & Console) – Dec. 10

Greedfall (Android, Console & PC) – Dec. 10

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Android & Console) – Dec. 10

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Android, Console & PC) – Dec. 10

Pretty good month, right? It gets even better on the PC side of things. On December 15, PC folks will get their hands on EA Play titles. Basically, any EA published game older than about a year is included at no additional charge with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Classic franchises like Battlefield, Mass Effect, Dead Space, Titanfall, and more. All for a buck for the first three months. The folks at Xbox sure aren’t messing around with trying to get folks into Xbox Game Pass.

It’s hard to pass up a whole bunch of great games for practically nothing for three months. I’ve been signed up for a while and plan to stay there. It’s an excellent service for finding games you might not usually play. I would usually never play a game like Slay the Spire, but I found it via Game Pass and love it.