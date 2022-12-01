High on Life Game Pass
0

It’s the first of the month, and that means another batch of Xbox Game Pass games is inbound. The highlights this month include LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Metal: Hellsinger, and the launch of High on Life (from Squanch Games, founded by Justin Roiland of Rick and Morty fame)

We’re also seeing a larger batch of games exiting the service on December 15. So, if these are still lurking in your backlog – you’ll have about two weeks to knock them out. You can also take advantage of a 20% discount while they’re still on the service if you want to keep them for good. Here are the games leaving:

  • Aliens: Fireteam Elite
  • Breathedge
  • Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
  • Firewatch
  • Lake
  • One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
  • Neoverse
  • Race with Ryan
  • Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth
  • Rory McIlroy PGA Tour
  • Transformers: Battlegrounds

Let’s look at the games coming today and through the first half of December. Remember, the Game Pass team usually releases games in two batches – one at the start of the month and another mid-month.

Eastward (Dec 1 – Cloud, Console, PC)

The Walking Dead: The Final Season (Dec 1 – Cloud, Console, PC)

Totally Reliable Delivery Service (Dec 1 – PC)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Dec 6 – Cloud, Console, PC)

Hello Neighbor 2 (Dec 6 – Cloud, Console, PC)

Chained Echoes (Dec 8 – Cloud, Console, PC)

Metal: Hellsinger (Dec 8 – Console)

High On Life (Day One launch Dec 13 – Cloud, Console, PC)

Potion Craft (Dec 13 – Console, PC)

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition (Dec 15 – Cloud, Console, PC)

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (Dec 15 – Cloud, Console, PC)

As for new Game Pass announcements? The Game Awards kicks off on December 8 at 4:30 pm PST. Last year, we saw four announcements of day-one releases on the PC side including Sniper Elite 5, Trek to Yomi, Pigeon Simulator, and a new title from Huge Calf Studios (which ended up being Turbo Golf Racing). 

Share
Tweet
Share
Share
Share
Share
When I’m not playing Rocket League (best game ever), you can find me writing about all things games, space and more. You can reach me at alex@newsledge.com

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.