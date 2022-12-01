It’s the first of the month, and that means another batch of Xbox Game Pass games is inbound. The highlights this month include LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Metal: Hellsinger, and the launch of High on Life (from Squanch Games, founded by Justin Roiland of Rick and Morty fame)

We’re also seeing a larger batch of games exiting the service on December 15. So, if these are still lurking in your backlog – you’ll have about two weeks to knock them out. You can also take advantage of a 20% discount while they’re still on the service if you want to keep them for good. Here are the games leaving:

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Breathedge

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Firewatch

Lake

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

Neoverse

Race with Ryan

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth

Rory McIlroy PGA Tour

Transformers: Battlegrounds

Let’s look at the games coming today and through the first half of December. Remember, the Game Pass team usually releases games in two batches – one at the start of the month and another mid-month.

Eastward (Dec 1 – Cloud, Console, PC)

The Walking Dead: The Final Season (Dec 1 – Cloud, Console, PC)

Totally Reliable Delivery Service (Dec 1 – PC)

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Dec 6 – Cloud, Console, PC)

Hello Neighbor 2 (Dec 6 – Cloud, Console, PC)

Chained Echoes (Dec 8 – Cloud, Console, PC)

Metal: Hellsinger (Dec 8 – Console)

High On Life (Day One launch Dec 13 – Cloud, Console, PC)

Potion Craft (Dec 13 – Console, PC)

Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game of the Year Edition (Dec 15 – Cloud, Console, PC)

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan (Dec 15 – Cloud, Console, PC)

As for new Game Pass announcements? The Game Awards kicks off on December 8 at 4:30 pm PST. Last year, we saw four announcements of day-one releases on the PC side including Sniper Elite 5, Trek to Yomi, Pigeon Simulator, and a new title from Huge Calf Studios (which ended up being Turbo Golf Racing).