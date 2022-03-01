Guardians of the Galaxy won’t win any awards in the gameplay department, but it has received widespread praise for its story. The folks at Xbox announced the first slate of March games for Xbox Game Pass, and Guardians of the Galaxy is the biggest highlight.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is showing up again despite being on the service for a few months. This time around, it’s getting a cloud release. A pair of notable indie games are also coming in Kentucky Route Zero and Lawn Mowing Simulator.

Here are the games coming and their release dates on Xbox Game Pass:

Far: Changing Tides (Cloud, Console, PC) – Day one release on March 1.

Microsoft Flight Simulator (Cloud) – March 1

Lightning Returns: Final Fantasy XIII (Console and PC) – March 3

Kentucky Route Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 10

Lawn Mowing Simulator (Xbox One) – March 10

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Cloud, Console, PC) – March 10

Young Souls (Cloud, Console, PC) – Day one release on March 10

As always, some games are also exiting the service. You’ll have until March 15 to keep playing the following:

Nier: Automata

Phogs!

Torchlight III

The Surge 2

The Xbox Game Pass team tends to announce monthly games in two batches, one at the start of the month and another around the 15th. I’ll update this post later this month once the second batch drops.

Image: Square Enix