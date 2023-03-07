Xbox Game Pass March Lineup Shuffles Good Games Around

We’re a week into March, which means a new batch of games is hitting Xbox Game Pass. Some solid games are being added this month, but we’re losing some good ones too. Before we dive into the new stuff coming, I’m going to highlight the games exiting the service on March 15.

Xbox Game Pass games leaving March 15:

F1 2020 (Console) via EA Play

Goat Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Kentucky Route Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Paradise Killer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Undertale (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Young Souls (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Kentucky Route Zero, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, and Undertale immediately jump out on this list. Kentucky Route Zero and Undertale are shorter games at less than ten hours each. Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is a little longer at around 16 hours, according to HowLongToBeat. You have about a week to tackle any of these games before they bow out of the service. You can also buy any of these games and get 20% off while they are still on Xbox Game Pass.

Alright, now let’s take a look at what’s coming. Fighting game fans can play Guilty Gear Strive today. Here’s the rest of March’s lineup so far:

Dead Space 2 (Cloud) EA Play – March 9

Dead Space 3 (Cloud) EA Play – March 9

Valheim (Game Preview, Console) – March 14

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 16

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition (Console and PC) – March 21

The pair of Dead Space games are already available through EA Play for Game Pass Ultimate members. This is just adding the ability to play via the cloud (also an exclusive Ultimate feature). So, it’s a light month for Game Pass, but the games being added are good ones.

This month also brings new updates to several first-party titles for Xbox. The long-awaited Season 3 for Halo Infinite kicks off today with new maps, a new weapon, equipment, and more. Fallout 76: Mutant Invasion is also already available. And Sea of Thieves is celebrating its fifth anniversary later this month with new content.

Not a bad lineup as we wait for first-party titles to start hitting the service in April. Minecraft Legends is coming on April 18, followed a few weeks later with Redfall on May 2. We also typically see a bigger drop of high-profile games around Xbox’s Summer Showcase, which the company has confirmed.