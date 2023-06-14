Fresh The Last of Us PC Patch Nets Steam Deck Verified Badge

The Last of Us PC is now Steam Deck Verified. That comes after a new patch focused mostly on getting performance where it needs to be across PC and Steam Deck. A bunch of crash fixes and other issues were also fixed.

Here’s what the Naughty Dog and their PC partners, Iron Galaxy, did on the Steam Deck side of things:

Overall improvements to performance while playing on Steam Deck

Addressed a memory leak issue that could cause crashes

Fixed an issue where certain button prompts would be misaligned

Fixed an issue where changing (Options > Graphics > Graphics Preset) could trigger an intense lighting effect

Fixed an issue where in-game HUD did not match Steam Deck Performance Overlay FPS value

Fixed a crash that could occur during loading screens

Effects Density now defaults to Very Low instead of Low

[Lakeside Resort] Fixed a crash that could occur at the start of a cutscene

[Pittsburgh] Fixed a crash that could occur at certain checkpoints

[The Outskirts] Fixed an issue where locked FPS could make it difficult to move pushable objects

As for performance? The folks at SteamDeckHQ took a quick look post-patch and noted performance is more stable, with the frame rate staying at 30 FPS more often with slight dips. It won’t run perfectly, but the patch is a definite improvement from how the game ran before.

And here are some of the performance tweaks for regular PC users:

Optimizations to improve global CPU and GPU performance throughout the game

Overall improvements to texture and environment loading

Improved shader compilations times

Naughty Dog also says more updates are coming. “We are actively optimizing, working on game stability, and implementing additional fixes which will all be included in regularly released future updates,” the devs write at the bottom of these patch notes.

The current list of known performance issues includes: