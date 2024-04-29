mufasa the lion king trailer

Mufasa: The Lion King Drops First Teaser

Fans of The Lion King can rejoice. The first teaser for the upcoming photorealistic Mufasa: The Lion King is here, along with casting news. 

Here are the character breakdowns:

  • Aaron Pierre as Mufasa
  • Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka, a lion prince with a bright future who accepts Mufasa into his family as a brother
  • Tiffany Boone as Sarabi
  • Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki
  • Preston Nyman as Zazu
  • Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, a formidable lion with big plans for his pride 
  • Thandiwe Newton as Taka’s mother, Eshe
  • Lennie James as Taka’s father, Obasi 
  • Anika Noni Rose as Mufasa’s mother, Afia
  • Keith David as Mufasa’s father, Masego
  • John Kani as Rafiki
  • Seth Rogen as Pumbaa
  • Billy Eichner as Timon
  • Donald Glover as Simba
  • Introducing Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara, daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala
  • And Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala

The movie will enlist Rafiki to tell Mufasa’s story through a series of flashbacks. That’s how we are getting the addition of Beyonce’s daughter as the voice actor for Simba’s and Nala’s cub. The film is set to release on December 20th, with Lin Manuel Miranda taking the helm for the film’s songwriting and production duties. 

Expect a full trailer closer to the film’s release.

