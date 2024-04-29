Mufasa: The Lion King Drops First Teaser

Fans of The Lion King can rejoice. The first teaser for the upcoming photorealistic Mufasa: The Lion King is here, along with casting news.
Here are the character breakdowns:
Aaron Pierre as Mufasa
Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka, a lion prince with a bright future who accepts Mufasa into his family as a brother
Tiffany Boone as Sarabi
Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki
Preston Nyman as Zazu
Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, a formidable lion with big plans for his pride
Thandiwe Newton as Taka’s mother, Eshe
Lennie James as Taka’s father, Obasi
Anika Noni Rose as Mufasa’s mother, Afia
Keith David as Mufasa’s father, Masego
John Kani as Rafiki
Seth Rogen as Pumbaa
Billy Eichner as Timon
Donald Glover as Simba
Introducing Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara, daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala
And Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala
The movie will enlist Rafiki to tell Mufasa’s story through a series of flashbacks. That’s how we are getting the addition of Beyonce’s daughter as the voice actor for Simba’s and Nala’s cub. The film is set to release on December 20th, with Lin Manuel Miranda taking the helm for the film’s songwriting and production duties.