Mufasa: The Lion King Drops First Teaser

Fans of The Lion King can rejoice. The first teaser for the upcoming photorealistic Mufasa: The Lion King is here, along with casting news.

Here are the character breakdowns:

Aaron Pierre as Mufasa

Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Taka, a lion prince with a bright future who accepts Mufasa into his family as a brother

Tiffany Boone as Sarabi

Kagiso Lediga as Young Rafiki

Preston Nyman as Zazu

Mads Mikkelsen as Kiros, a formidable lion with big plans for his pride

Thandiwe Newton as Taka’s mother, Eshe

Lennie James as Taka’s father, Obasi

Anika Noni Rose as Mufasa’s mother, Afia

Keith David as Mufasa’s father, Masego

John Kani as Rafiki

Seth Rogen as Pumbaa

Billy Eichner as Timon

Donald Glover as Simba

Introducing Blue Ivy Carter as Kiara, daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala

And Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala

The movie will enlist Rafiki to tell Mufasa’s story through a series of flashbacks. That’s how we are getting the addition of Beyonce’s daughter as the voice actor for Simba’s and Nala’s cub. The film is set to release on December 20th, with Lin Manuel Miranda taking the helm for the film’s songwriting and production duties.

Expect a full trailer closer to the film’s release.

IMG: Disney