Spartacus Gets a ‘What If’ Spin-off with House of Ashur

Fans of the Starz show Spartacus will remember the character Ashur. He was the one we all loved to hate. Ten years after the show concluded, Starz is doing a reboot of sorts, asking the question: ‘What if Ashur wasn’t killed on Mt Vesuvius and instead was gifted the gladiator house of Batiatus for aiding in ending the revolt of Spartacus?’

Is it a stretch? Of course, but a prequel would make zero sense, so an alternate history of sorts is the best way to bring the series back to the small screen and juice streaming numbers for Starz.

Nick Taraby will reprise his role as the titular Ashur, with Steven S. DeKnight returning to take the reigns as showrunner. The premise might sound a bit shaky, but we have the old team back, so I’m willing to let it play out and give us more Ashur and what is sure to be a cast of characters with plenty of foul language.

“To be afforded the opportunity to return a decade later to a series you loved is such a rare, wonderful opportunity,” said DeKnight in a statement. “I could not be more excited to craft this next chapter in the Spartacus saga with STARZ, Lionsgate, and the incomparable Nick Tarabay.”

When will House of Ashur Premiere? We are looking at a wait with the actor strike ending a day ago. The announcement has no date, so late 2024 or early 2025 is the most likely scenario. Scripts have to be written, and it is a 10-episode order.

Count me in on day one to see the Spartacus team reunite for a new story.