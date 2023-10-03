Modern Warfare 3’s Multiplayer Trailer Leans Even Harder Into The Nostalgia

Modern Warfare 3 is a blast from the past. All the iconic multiplayer maps from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2 are here. Hell, even the latest trailer is leaning on the original Modern Warfare 2. Today’s multiplayer trailer showcases the same Eminem song (‘Till I Collapse) used in the 2009 launch trailer.

And here’s a throwback to the 2009 trailer.

It’s wild how far we’ve come graphically, but also how good Modern Warfare 2 was that Activision is leaning so heavily on it this year.

There isn’t much actual gameplay perspective footage here, but we do see slide canceling at around 1:18. Parts of the trailer are also heavily stylized with glimpses of what appears to be various skins for weapons and operators.

The good news is we won’t be waiting much longer to see more (and play) Modern Warfare 3. CODNext kicks off on October 5, with beta weekends starting right after.

Today’s multiplayer trailer is doing its job. I’m pumped for some more Call of Duty. We already know the answer to one of the game’s biggest multiplayer questions. Will the maps be good? Long-time fans of the franchise can rattle off most of the classic Modern Warfare 2 maps. Barring the devs completely botching the remakes, the maps should be as good as ever.

Plus, the more we see and hear – it sounds like the folks at Sledgehammer Games are addressing many of the issues from 2022’s Modern Warfare 2. While the multiplayer looks fantastic, I want to hear more about Warzone and Zombies. The devs promise to talk more about those during CODNext.