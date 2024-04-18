What’s Next For Larian Studios? Two Projects Using Their IPs

News of Larian Studios stepping away from Baldur’s Gate 3 isn’t new. Last month, the company’s CEO confirmed they were not releasing any DLC for the game or another entry into the franchise.

In a community update this morning, the dev team teased a little bit more about what’s next for Larian.

“As an independent studio since 1996, we value the freedom to follow our creativity wherever it leads. In this case, after six years in the Forgotten Realms and much discussion and rumination, we’ve decided to seize this opportunity to develop our own IPs. We’re currently working on two new projects and we couldn’t be more excited about what the future has in store.”

Long-time Larian fans will instantly assume one of these projects is related to the studio’s Divinity IP. If you want to scratch your Baldur’s Gate itch, you can’t go wrong with Larian’s last game, Divinity: Original Sin 2. Everything that made Baldur’s Gate 3 special came from the work done on Divinity: Original Sin 1 and 2.

We don’t know much about these two projects currently in the works, but the devs say player choice will play a role. “We’re fueled by the very same fire in our bellies, one that drives us to create immersive experiences shaped by your choices, and we can’t wait for you to join us on this next adventure.”

As for Baldur’s Gate 3? The team is working on the next update, Patch 7. This will include better evil endings for the game with new cinematic cutscenes and music. And they dropped a piece of music that will be used as players embrace their dark side.

Besides the usual bug fixes, Patch 7 will introduce Larian’s official modding tools. This will give modders more options to change visuals, animations, sounds, stats, etc. And while we won’t get any DLC, the devs will continue to push out updates with Crossplay and a Photo Mode also in the works.