PUBG’s Next New Map Is Coming In December

Rondo will be PUBG’s tenth map. The dev team behind the game gave us an extremely brief glimpse of what to expect when it launches in December. The teaser trailer isn’t even 15 seconds long, but it does show off a jungle map that instantly reminds me of Sanhok. But there appears to be much more variety with massive temple complexes, bamboo forests, and a big city.

Rondo is the official name for the map codenamed ‘Neon.’ In March, the devs first talked about this map and described a new gameplay system they were working on “that might become a new way of obtaining items which could change the dynamics of how the game is played.”

The first thing that comes to mind is buy stations. PUBG doesn’t have custom loadouts, so the only real option is crate weapons (weapons only available via airdrop crates).

We’ll have to wait for the map’s full reveal to see what exactly the devs are talking about here. The first reveal of the map also teased new weapons, vehicles, and more dynamic weather.

No official word on how big Rondo will be, but it sounds like it will be similar in size to PUBG’s bigger maps (the 8×8 maps like Erangel, Miramar, Taego, etc.) Here’s what they said about Rondo earlier this year:

“Exploring the map will be an exciting adventure in itself, with multiple transportation options, including ground, air, and water.”

Right now, only the 8×8 maps have gliders for moving around in the air. Sanhok also had them with its remastered update before the devs reversed the changes back to the current map.

Rondo will hit PC live servers on December 6. It should hit the test server a week before that. Console will get the new map a week later on December 14.