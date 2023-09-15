Starfield Is Out, What’s Next For Game Pass?

Starfield, one of 2023’s most anticipated games, is out now on Game Pass. But what else does Xbox’s subscription service have to offer for the rest of 2023? Quite a bit, actually. Two more anticipated games are coming later in September. Let’s dive into what other games are coming to Game Pass over the next couple of months.

Lies of P

Take a story inspired by Pinocchio. Set in the stunning Belle Epoque era (late 19th century Europe). And turn it into a Soulslike third-person action game. That’s Lies of P. It’ll hit Game Pass on September 19. Critics have responded positively to the game with its OpenCritic rating sitting at 84% recommended.

Party Animals

Recreate Games hopes to capture the popularity of Fall Guys’ launch with its cute take on the party game genre. But this cast of adorable characters packs a punch. While Fall Guys was more about racking, Party Animals is a brawler. The game comes to Game Pass on September 20.

Payday 3

In 2013, Payday 2 was released and would go on to become one of Steam’s most popular co-op games ever. Ten years later, Payday 3 will try to capture that magic again. While there are already millions of Payday fans, Game Pass gives the devs an opportunity to reach even more. Payday 3 releases on September 21.

Forza Motorsport

Turn 10 returns the Forza franchise back to its simulation roots for the first time sine 2017. Stunning graphics will showcase more than 500 cars across famous tracks from around the world. The premium edition gets you five days of early access for $100 (or $40 for the Game Pass add-on). Forza Motorsport will officially launch on October 10.

Cities: Skylines 2

The popular city builder returns October 24 in what the devs describe as “the most realistic city builder ever.” Start with a patch of land and plan your metropolis.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide

This is already on PC, but the Xbox version is coming on October 4. Darktide comes from the developers of Vermintide and focuses once again on 4-player co-op action. Reviews for Darktide at launch were mixed, but the developers have been working hard to update the game and fix issues the community have raised. A big update overhauling how classes work is set to launch on the same day as the Xbox version.