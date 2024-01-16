2K Is Bringing TopSpin Back After 12-Year Hiatus

TopSpin is making its return in 2024. 2K dropped what old fans will consider a big announcement, along with a short teaser. The trailer is a “mixture of gameplay and cinematics rendered in game engine,” according to 2K.

The trailer includes a short description:

“The worlds of tennis and 2K have collided. TopSpin 2K25 is the next must-play sports game from 2K that fully immerses fans into the world of tennis. Unveiled in conjunction with the Australian Open, 2024’s first Grand Slam, TopSpin 2K25 is now available for a first look.”

I remember my brother and I pouring countless hours into the original TopSpin. It’s wild we haven’t seen TopSpin in more than a decade. The original was developed by PAM Development back in 2003. That team was scooped up by 2K in 2005 before it was closed in 2008. The last TopSpin, TopSpin 4, was developed by 2K Czech and released in 2011.

The franchise was usually well-received by critics, with the first and last entries earning the best reviews.

For 2K, it’s a re-expansion of their sports lineup. Recently, they’ve been regularly releasing games in their NBA 2K and PGA Tour 2K franchises.

While the teaser doesn’t show much, 2K says to stay tuned for more info, including a release date, game features, and more. I’m cautiously optimistic. A new TopSpin game is a fantastic announcement, but 2K’s microtransactions these days make me wonder how they will be implemented in TopSpin 2K25.