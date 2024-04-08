GTA 6’s Jason Has Only Said One Word So Far And Troy Baker Says It’s Not Him

Following the huge GTA 6 leak, we learned that the game will have two protagonists. In the first trailer, we see them both – Lucia and Jason. Lucia takes most of the spotlight in the first trailer, with Jason saying a single word near the end. Trust.

Many fans speculated that voice actor Troy Baker (known for his work in games like The Last of Us, Uncharted, Metal Gear Solid V, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, and more) was doing the voice work for Jason.

In a recent interview, Baker confirmed he’s not in GTA 6.

“He says one word! He says ‘trust’. That right there is a lesson in perception – people think, and they just automatically assume. I want that guy, whoever it is, to credit for his work because I’m sure it’s going to be great.”

Baker also talked about how working for Rockstar is a “grind, those guys pour themselves into those characters and they deserve all of the credit for their work.”

The only official news from Rockstar about GTA 6 is this first trailer. We don’t even have official confirmation that the man in the trailer is named Jason. That comes from the big leak.

We’ll learn more about GTA 6’s cast of characters and the folks bringing them to life as the marketing engine ramps up later this year and next.

Right now, GTA 6 is set for a 2025 release date. A recent report says this release date isn’t quite set in stone but that Rockstar is doing everything possible to hit that 2025 target. Based on this report, it probably won’t be early 2025.

Previous games have been all over the calendar. GTA 4 was first released in April 2008, while the most recent Red Dead Redemption launched in October 2018. Rockstar doesn’t need a holiday season to help push sales. GTA 6 will launch when it’s ready. And when it does, it’s pretty much a lock to be the biggest game of that year.