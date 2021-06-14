In today’s Halo Infinite multiplayer overview, 343 Industries briefly touched on bots. I grabbed a screenshot of the options for what can be changed while in Halo Infinite’s new training mode.

We see plenty of options here including number of friendly bots, enemy bots, and bot difficulty. A blog post from yesterday also says bots can be added to Custom Games “to tailor the experience and even fill-in roster spots for MIA fireteam members.” Toss in Forge, and I can’t wait to see what kind of craziness the community can cook up. Plus, it could be a good feature to try out some basic testing with Forge maps.

With Halo Infinite being free-to-play, more new players than ever will be trying out the franchise. Bots will play a significant role in a new feature dubbed Academy. Here, Spartan Commander Laurette will walk new players through the Halo gameplay loop fans fell in love with 20 years ago.

New and returning players will play through target range and customizable training skirmishes with bots as they learn the maps, weapons, and equipment.

With all the new stuff coming to Halo Infinite’s multiplayer, it’ll be a nice spot to jump in, learn the maps, and figure out how to reach new places, thanks to the new grappling hook.

343 Industries uploaded a 12-minute video this morning, giving us a broad overview of Infinite’s multiplayer. From the new Big Team Battle to bots and how Battle Passes never expire – it’s a solid look at what Infinite will offer when it releases this holiday. And in 4K, it looks pretty damn slick too.

We still don’t have a specific release date yet, but fans will get the chance to go hands-on with the multiplayer via “flight testing” later this summer.