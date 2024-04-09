Someone At Ubisoft Hit The Publish Button A Little Early, Star Wars Outlaws Release Date Leaks

A new Star Wars Outlaws trailer was supposed to premiere at 9am PT today, but it went up a little early on Ubisoft Japan’s YouTube page. The page has since been taken down, but not before all the info on the video’s description spread across the internet.

Leaked by Ubisoft Japan's YouTube premiere page for today's Story trailer: https://t.co/9rW4bUyQBh



The trailer will premiere in 3.5 hours.



News will be on the site with the trailer later today.



Gematsu page: https://t.co/rhhyxZxjCd pic.twitter.com/LHw8mTfLpN — Gematsu (@gematsu) April 9, 2024

We now know the release date. August 30. That might seem a little soon, but remember, we did see ten minutes of gameplay last June.

This morning’s early leak also confirmed a Gold and Ultimate Edition of the game. No surprise there. Ubisoft has been doing this for pretty much all of its games for a while now. Those who purchase these editions or play via Ubisoft+ can start playing three days before its official release.

Today’s trailer goes live shortly and can be seen below.

When can we expect more news on Star Wars Outlaws? The yearly Ubisoft Forward event kicks off on June 10, and the publisher should have plenty to show off. Besides Outlaws, look for more news/gameplay on Assassin’s Creed Codename Red. I want to hear more about Assassin’s Creed Infinity. This has been previously described as a ‘hub’ or platform for the franchise. I’m curious to see precisely what that means.

And as we still wait for more news on XDefiant’s release date, the shooter could use an event like Ubisoft Forward to help build hype again.