EA Motive’s Work On Their Iron Man Game Is Making “Excellent Progress”

In a studio update this morning, EA Motive’s Studio General Manager Patrick Klaus said that development of their Iron Man game “made excellent progress this year, hitting a major internal milestone.”

The last time we heard about this Iron Man game was last October when Klaus said the game was still early in pre-production. But the developer confirmed then that they will be using Unreal Engine 5 to bring their Iron Man game to life. Previous job listings have hinted the game could be open-world.

Despite being first announced in September 2022, we are still waiting to see something from the game. Still, the update should reassure folks wondering about the game’s fate in the face of EA’s 600+ layoffs earlier this year.

Iron Man isn’t the only Marvel property being worked on at EA. A Black Panther game is also in the works.

Today’s studio update mainly focuses on the news that Motive is joining Battlefield to work on the franchise’s next iteration. Battlefield fans should be pumped. Philippe Ducharme and Roman Campos-Oriola, the directors who helped put together the excellent Dead Space remake, are putting together a team at Motive to work alongside the other Battlefield studios.

“Their proven expertise in storytelling, immersive battles and developing on the Frostbite engine uniquely positions them to help advance the vision for Battlefield,” writes Klaus.

While Battlefield 2042 is in a better place than when it first launched, it follows a string of disappointing Battlefield game launches, most notably Battlefield V and Battlefield 2042. Both eventually became good games, but only after rough launches that turned away most players.

We’ll see if this team at Motive can help the franchise get back on track.