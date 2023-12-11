Baldur’s Gate 3 Xbox Saves Are Vanishing, But An Xbox Update Should Help

Larian Studios, the developer behind the excellent Baldur’s Gate 3, recommends that Xbox folks manually update their consoles to avoid potentially losing their save data. Here’s how to check if you have the latest update.

Settings → System → Updates

I’m showing the last update as December 8. This could be folks’ Xbox consoles not being set to update automatically or the update mentioned by Larian not being released yet.

The developer also said they have already released a small update with “stability fixes.”

“Xbox players, we’ve pushed a small update to Baldur’s Gate 3 containing stability fixes. We’re aware of the issue of saves disappearing after a crash. An update is available from Xbox to help with some of these issues, please manually update your Xbox through the system menu,” the X/Twitter post reads.

A Reddit post on the XboxSeriesX community has dozens of comments from players losing their saves. A Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit post on the same issue has over 200 comments. It seems the issue was/is widespread.

Comments from some of these Reddit posts suggest the number of saves is causing the issue. Until we get official confirmation from Larian or Xbox that the issue is 100% resolved, you could try limiting the number of manual saves on your playthrough.

Baldur’s Gate 3 dropped on Xbox the same night the game won Game of the Year at The Game Awards. And while it’s the same game released several months ago on PC and PS5, the Xbox Series S version did launch without split-screen coop.