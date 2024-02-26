Blizzard Will Finally Dive Into Diablo 4’s Gauntlet and Leaderboards On Friday

The Gauntlet is a new endgame dungeon in Diablo 4 that also comes with a much-anticipated Leaderboard system. On Friday, Blizzard’s Adam Fletcher and Joseph Piepiora are hosting a new Campfire Chat to talk about some of the new things coming to Diablo 4 soon, including the Gauntlet, Leaderboards, balance updates, and “bloodthirsty powers set to make their return.”

The announcement for Friday’s chat also says developers will be on hand playing the Gauntlet while Fletcher and Piepiora go into detail about what it has to offer.

While the Gauntlet and Leaderboards were initially set to launch shortly after the start of Diablo 4’s Season 3, the team opted to spend more time polishing the features before they were released.

Great seeing the excitement about the Gauntlet & Leaderboards. We're still on track for S3 but decided to take a bit more time to polish a few things up, so it won't be launching on Feb 13 as I mentioned on a recent podcast. We'll share more details and the new date soon. — Rod Fergusson (@RodFergusson) February 5, 2024

Since that delay earlier this month, there’s been no word on a new release date. That’ll hopefully change with this week’s sitdown. We’ll also hear more about what’s coming in Season 4, but don’t expect too many details. This week’s Campfire Chat will mostly focus on all the stuff coming in the mid-season update.

#DiabloIV Campfire Chat is set for February 29th where we go over all things in our mid-season update (1.3.3) incl. Gauntlet (w/ special guests) & new additions/updates to balance.



We also will briefly give an update on S4 and wrap it up with Q&A. 🔥https://t.co/9Vhn06tBK4 — Adam Fletcher (@PezRadar) February 22, 2024

Diablo 4 fans will be on the lookout for more info about the itemization changes planned for Season 4. The game’s loot system has been one of the biggest points of contention for the community. The sheer number of affixes and the rolls for each one makes finding upgrades a bit of a chore. A new weapon might do more base damage, but figuring out all the affixes means it’s not the upgrade it looks like.

Blizzard already tweaked some parts of itemization following the game’s launch with Vulnerable and Critical damage changes in Season 2. However, adjusting all the different affixes takes time.

The next month or two are big ones for the Diablo 4 team. The game will likely see a fresh surge of players once it’s added to Game Pass on March 28. For some, it’ll be their first look at the Diablo franchise, and Blizzard/Microsoft will want to make sure it’s an excellent first impression.

Friday’s Campfire Chat kicks off on Friday (February 29) at 11 a.m. PST on their YouTube channel.