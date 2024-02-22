Helldiver 2’s Newest Patch Gives AFK Players The Boot

In the latest bid to make room for players, the team at Arrowhead takes aim at AFK players who have made it past the main menu screen. Players who remain idle for longer than 15 minutes will be kicked to the title screen. The change comes as part of a broader patch focused on fixing crashes and issues with GameGuard.

Here are the full patch notes:

Fixed multiple crashes triggered when joining other players’ ships.

Fixed crash triggered when exiting ADS.

Fixed crash triggered when players leave a session while bombardments are active.

Fixed issue where online missions in Galactic War Map were unselectable.

Fixed issue with GameGuard and Steam’s “verify integrity” step.

Fixed issue with GameGuard and the Windows firewall.

Fixed issue preventing access to Ship Management panel.

Fixed issue causing players to get stuck in the defrosting or in the ship intro cinematic

Fixed crash triggered when the process of buying Super Credits fails.

Fixed crash triggered after consecutive quickplay attempts.

Implemented a functionality that will kick players who remain idle for 15 minutes back to the title screen.

Helldivers 2’s most significant issue remains being able to play it. The only way I can get past the server capacity message on Steam is by joining someone who is already playing it. That can be via your friend’s list or even going onto Helldivers 2 Steam forums/group and joining someone in-game.

The server problems could be why we saw a slight slowdown in the game’s peak player counts as it couldn’t break its all-time high last night. I would expect server capacity to continue to be a problem in the near term, especially during peak playing hours (evenings and weekends).

While the networking team at Arrowhead has their plate full, other dev members are putting the final touches on one of the game’s most anticipated features – Mechs. Comments from a developer on the game’s Discord server said Mechs are done but are getting a little extra polishing before they launch.

We don’t have a specific release date, but the Helldivers 2’s last trailer said they were “coming soon after launch.”