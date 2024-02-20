Mechs Inbound? One of Helldivers 2’s Most Anticipated Features Might Not Be Too Far Away

Comments from a developer on the Helldivers 2’s Discord server suggest Mechs could be coming soon. “Mechs been good to go for a while, there’s still some additional polishing being done by people who can’t assist with server issues.”

The comments match what we’ve seen in the game’s marketing before its release. Helldivers 2 didn’t enjoy the pre-release hype we often see from the biggest games. Its trailers didn’t garner tens of millions of views. None of the uploads from PlayStation’s channel hit a million. But one of the trailers did give us our first glimpse at the Mechs coming soon.

In it, we see a Mech armed with a Gatling gun and a rocket pod as it sends a swarm of bugs running for their lives.

We’ll see how they’re integrated and what kind of balancing Arrowhead goes with. I imagine limited ammo, like they do with the weapons, will be the obvious route here. Let me crush bugs under my feet and give us a melee punch, and I’ll be happy.

Arrowhead’s more immediate concerns continue to be their servers. No one imagined the game would eclipse 400,000 concurrent players on Steam alone. That’s not including the hundreds of thousands also playing on PlayStation 5.

A fresh patch that’ll address matchmaking problems and gear up for more server capacity is going live today.

Patch going out now. Highlights include resolved matchmaking and prep for increased server load. Let's gooo! pic.twitter.com/tjWS9PZ6zI — Pilestedt (@Pilestedt) February 20, 2024

Good luck to the networking team at Arrowhead. 382,000+ players are muscling their way onto the servers as we speak. We might see the last all-time peak of 411,359 players fall like the planets along the Automaton line.

Don’t expect the servers to be fixed even with this new patch. If you struggle to get into the servers, join friends directly through Steam/PS5. I had some luck doing that last night.