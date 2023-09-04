What’s Free and What’s Not With Cyberpunk 2077’s Update 2.0 and Phantom Liberty Expansion?

In a recent post, CD Projekt Red clarified the differences in what’s coming free to the base game with update 2.0 versus the Phantom Liberty expansion. The overhauled police system I recently covered is coming to the base game. Obviously, the new district, quests, and more coming in the Phantom Liberty expansion will be exclusive to it.

Here’s a quick breakdown of what the base game gets with update 2.0 versus the Phantom Liberty expansion:

Free Update 2.0 features

Redesigned skill trees and perks

Revamped cyberware and new capacity system

Vehicle combat and car chases

Combat AI improvements

New police system

UI and UX improvements

Loot, items, and crafting changes

New radio stations (including Community Radio Station Growl FM)

Phantom Liberty features (exclusive to the paid expansion)

Dogtown – a dangerous new district

Brand-new storyline and characters

New quests, gigs, boss fights, and more

Vehicle missions and airdrops – endless dynamic events

All-new Relic skill tree and abilities

100+ new items – weapons, cyberware, cars, and fashion

Vehicle missile launchers

Level cap increased to 60

There is nothing too surprising here, but folks should be aware that the new weapons and stuff are tied to the Phantom Liberty expansion.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is coming to PC and consoles on September 25 and will retail for $30. As for Update 2.0? It’s supposed to come out shortly before the release of Phantom Liberty, but the devs haven’t announced a release date yet. An announcement should be soon, though.