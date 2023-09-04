What’s Free and What’s Not With Cyberpunk 2077’s Update 2.0 and Phantom Liberty Expansion?

In a recent post, CD Projekt Red clarified the differences in what’s coming free to the base game with update 2.0 versus the Phantom Liberty expansion. The overhauled police system I recently covered is coming to the base game. Obviously, the new district, quests, and more coming in the Phantom Liberty expansion will be exclusive to it.
Here’s a quick breakdown of what the base game gets with update 2.0 versus the Phantom Liberty expansion:
Free Update 2.0 features
- Redesigned skill trees and perks
- Revamped cyberware and new capacity system
- Vehicle combat and car chases
- Combat AI improvements
- New police system
- UI and UX improvements
- Loot, items, and crafting changes
- New radio stations (including Community Radio Station Growl FM)
Phantom Liberty features (exclusive to the paid expansion)
- Dogtown – a dangerous new district
- Brand-new storyline and characters
- New quests, gigs, boss fights, and more
- Vehicle missions and airdrops – endless dynamic events
- All-new Relic skill tree and abilities
- 100+ new items – weapons, cyberware, cars, and fashion
- Vehicle missile launchers
- Level cap increased to 60
There is nothing too surprising here, but folks should be aware that the new weapons and stuff are tied to the Phantom Liberty expansion.
Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty is coming to PC and consoles on September 25 and will retail for $30. As for Update 2.0? It’s supposed to come out shortly before the release of Phantom Liberty, but the devs haven’t announced a release date yet. An announcement should be soon, though.