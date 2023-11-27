Now It’s Official, Destiny 2: The Final Shape Expansion Pushed Back To June 2024

Destiny 2 fans have been expecting it, and now Bungie is making it official. Destiny 2: The Final Shape is being delayed several months to June 4, 2024. Last month, a report from Bloomberg covered layoffs happening at Bungie. In this same report, there was news that The Final Shape expansion was being delayed. Today, Bungie confirms that previous reporting.

A statement posted on the studio’s website reads:

“Hey everyone. We’ll keep it short and simple. The Final Shape needs more time to become exactly what we want it to be, so we’re moving its release date to June 4, 2024.”

The devs also touched on what The Final Shape means for the franchise:

“The Final Shape is the culmination of the first ten years of Destiny storytelling and, for Guardians everywhere, countless hours spent together. We want to honor that journey, so we’re taking the time we need to deliver an even bigger and bolder vision, one that we hope will be remembered and treasured for years to come.”

What does this mean in the near term? Season the Wish is still starting tomorrow. But instead of wrapping up in February (the original release date for The Final Shape), it’ll now last until the expansion’s June launch.

Bungie is also moving up Guardian Games to March and releasing a two-month content update in April called Destiny 2: Into the Light. That should help fill some of the content gap Destiny 2 will see due to today’s delay.

As for The Final Shape expansion? Don’t expect too much more info on it until April. From Bungie:

“We’re looking forward to sharing much more in April, including all-new gameplay, to showcase the significant content additions currently in development.”

Bungie hopes to lure old fans back to the franchise as the game suffers some of its lowest player counts ever, according to SteamDB.

The largest spikes are the expansion releases, and player counts slowly trend lower as folks play through the content. But in recent months, this deep has gotten steeper as the community grows restless over the lack of new content, and excessive monetization practices.