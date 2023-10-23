Diablo 4 Trading Halted Again For New Duplicate Exploit

Diablo 4’s player trading is suspended for a second time while the developers address a new duplication exploit. The news came from the game’s community manager in a forum post yesterday.

“We’ve suspended player trading in Diablo IV until further notice due to a duplication exploit. We are working on a fix to amend this issue and will update you once we’ve reinstated the ability to trade. We will continue to monitor this activity to ensure a healthy player experience for all.”

The community manager also warned against gold/item duplication and says any account engaging it “will be actioned in accordance with our End User License Agreement.”

That lengthy EULA we all scroll past when first firing up the game includes a prohibition on the creation, use, or sale of duplicated items. For Blizzard, that means “any in-game item created or copied by exploiting a design flaw, undocumented problem, or program bug in the Platform.”

As for what “actioned” means? That may include account suspensions/bans.

This is the second time Blizzard has disabled player trading. The first was in August when an item/gold duplication exploit was discovered. It was quickly fixed about a day later.

Folks are returning to Diablo 4 with last week’s launch of Season 2. It doesn’t fix every problem I have with the game, but I’m having fun with the new powers introduced this season, and the much faster leveling. Loot itemization still needs some work, but it’s another step in the right direction for the team at Blizzard.

We’ve seen plenty of games finally find their footing after rough launches like Halo Infinite and Cyberpunk 2077. Diablo 4 is looking to do the same.