LOTR: Return To Moria Gets Last Minute Delay on PS5, PC Still Coming Next Week

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria is set for release next week, October 24, but it will do so on only one platform. Free Range Games announced this morning that the PS5 version of the game is being pushed back to December 5.

Why the delay? The devs don’t dive into the specifics but say, “we are taking this additional time to improve various aspects of the PS5 version, and to ensure we can deliver the highest possible quality for PlayStation gamers.”

It’s only six weeks, so it’s probably related to performance or recently discovered bugs.

The PC version (launching via the Epic Games Store) is unaffected by this delay and has gone Gold ahead of its release date next week.

Return to Moria is a survival crafting game. Here’s a brief look at some gameplay.

As for an Xbox Series X|S version? The devs have confirmed that an Xbox version is also in the works and is currently set for an early 2024 release.

LOTR: Return to Moria is one of several recent and upcoming LOTR games. Fans of the franchise are crossing their fingers that Return to Moria can deliver where Gollum stumbled.

Once Return to Moria is out the door next week, fans can look forward to at least two more LOTR games, including Tales of the Shire, and a new MMO.

And if you missed it, the opening cinematic for Return to Moria was released earlier this week narrated by Gimli (John Rhys-Davies).