The PC requirements for Star Wars Jedi Survivor are here, and the question might not be if your PC can run it but if you have the hard drive space? The sequel to 2019’s Fallen Order takes up a hefty 155GB of storage. That’s about three times the size of the last game.

Jedi Survivor is up there with other massive games like Halo: Master Chief Collection (100 GB+), Red Dead Redemption 2 (150 GB), Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (120 GB), Microsoft Flight Simulator (150 GB), and others.

As for the PC specs needed to play the game decently? Here’s what EA recommends:

The minimum:

OS: Windows 10

Memory: 8GB

Processor: Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i7-7700 (4 core/8 threads)

Graphics: Radeon RX 580 or Nvidia GTX 1070 (DX12, 8GB VRAM)

Storage: 155GB

The recommended:

OS: Windows 10

Memory: 16GB

Processor: Ryzen 5 5600X or Intel Core i5-11600K (4 core/8 threads)

Graphics: Radeon RX 6700 XT or Nvidia RTX 2070 (DX12, 8GB VRAM)

Storage: 155GB SSD

No word on what kind of baseline performance we can expect with these settings. Plus, there will be a lot of variation in performance based on what sort of FPS (frames per second) and resolution you aim for. Not to mention, folks with a Steam Deck will be tinkering with it to see how well it can run on it.

A FAQ straight from the devs says the game will have “no dedicated support” for Steam Deck. So I would hold off on purchasing it strictly for the Steam Deck until there’s confirmation it plays with acceptable performance. But this might be a big ask since Jedi Survivor is skipping the PS4 and Xbox One.

As with every new game, if you’re looking to play this at 4K/60fps with all the bells and whistles, you will need the latest GPUs.

What about performance mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S? It sounds like it will have it. Here’s the exact wording from the FAQ:

“If supported by your platform, you may have the option to choose between a performance or quality mode.”

While not a hard yes, I would be shocked if there wasn’t a performance mode for the game on consoles.

I’ll keep this article updated if we hear anything more about performance on the PC or console side.