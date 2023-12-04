Another Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Teaser Will Have To Be Enough Until Full Reveal Summer 2024

Dragon Age Day started as a fan-launched effort back in 2018. However, EA/Bioware have joined in on the celebration in recent years. This year, Bioware dropped another teaser titled “Thedas Calls.”

We don’t learn much more about Dragon Age: Dreadwolf today, but Bioware says there are more locations here than ever.

“This time, however, much more of Thedas is yours to see. The desolate, beautiful badlands of the Anderfels with curtains of distant mountainous spires. The twisting canals and gleaming towers of Antiva, where Crows may lurk in any shadow. The turquoise seas of Rivain with its rushes of greenery and hardy sea-faring people. And of course, there’s more.”

“We felt this was best for the tale we wanted to tell this time and we hope you enjoy it as much as we have! It’s allowed us to create many more locations than past games, including both some you’ve longed to go to…and some you’ve never heard of before!”

Game Director Corinne Busche also announced that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will get a full reveal in summer 2024. Look for EA to hold a dedicated event for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf around the time we usually see E3. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf fits the bill for a game EA would use to headline a summer-time EA Play Live event.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf was first announced at The Game Awards way back in 2018. It’ll be approaching six years before we’ll finally see any meaningful gameplay from the game. The next big question for Dragon Age fans will be, ‘When can we play it?’