Every Multiplayer Mode Coming To Modern Warfare 3 On Day One

We are only a couple of days away from the official launch of Modern Warfare 3. And while the campaign isn’t the usual bombastic affair we’ve come to expect, most of us know what we are getting on the multiplayer side. The devs have revealed the initial slate of multiplayer modes coming at launch. Nothing too surprising, but let’s dive in.

Cutthroat (3v3v3) – Three teams of three are pitted against each other.

Team Deathmatch (6v6)

Domination (6v6)

Search & Destroy (6v6)

Kill Confirmed (6v6)

Free-For-All

Hardpoint (6v6)

Control (6v6)

War (6v6)

Gun Game

Ground War (32v32)

Invasion (32v32 w/ AI mixed with players)

Hardcore is also returning and is scheduled to be there at launch. That mode strips the UI down to the bare bones while adding low-health, friendly fire, and more changes to gameplay.

While not a mode, the dev team also confirmed the Firing Range is returning. Weapon Tuning from Modern Warfare 2 isn’t here anymore, but the devs still wanted to give folks a place to try out their favorite weapons and let them see how different attachments affect them.

Like Warzone, these playlists will constantly change as the dev team adds new ways to play across all the classic multiplayer maps. Sledgehammer Games promises “more Standard and Alternate Modes being added in the weeks after launch.” It wouldn’t be a Call of Duty game these days without the smallest map getting a 24/7 playlist. Look for Rust to take the spot of the usual Nuketown/Shipment playlist sometime soon after launch.

When will we see these multiplayer playlists update? That almost always happens on Wednesdays around 1 pm EST. But the first significant changes likely won’t happen until Season 1 hits in early December. I’ll update this post once we get a concrete release date on when that’ll be.

Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer goes live at midnight EST on November 10.