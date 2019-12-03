As Expected, The First Black Widow Trailer Looks Really Good

After the epic conclusion that was Avengers: Endgame, I took a breather from following every tidbit coming out about what’s next for Marvel. But after watching this morning’s Black Widow trailer, I’m back aboard the hype train. Give it a watch below.

Natasha’s Avengers family wasn’t her only family. In Black Widow (out May 1, 2020), she reconnects with her other family. In the trailer, we meet Yelena Belova (played by Florence Pugh), who also graduated from the Red Room. Nat isn’t the only one with lethal skills as a quick action sequence demonstrates.

Russian super-soldier Alexi Shostakov, aka Red Guardian, (played by David Harbour) brings his muscles along too.

We also get glimpses of Taskmaster in action. Hawkeye isn’t the only MCU character good with a bow.

Iron Maiden (played by Rachel Weisz) also appears to be helping Natasha.



When does Black Widow take place in the MCU timeline?

Given the events of Avengers: Endgame, we know Black Widow doesn’t take place after the showdown with Thanos. Black Widow is set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Black Widow is the start of Marvel Studios’ Phase 4 despite taking place before Avengers: Endgame.

And Marvel’s Phase 4 will keep scratching the MCU itch with The Eternals following Black Widow six months later on November 6th.