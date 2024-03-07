Helldivers 2 Dev Are Making Us Work To Get Those Mechs

Not every new piece of content will be tossed in our laps. Mechs are coming shortly to Helldivers 2, but we’ll need to reinforce a little democracy before it can happen. The planet Tien Kwan is under attack by the Automatons, and Super Earth has issued the latest Major Order calling for all Helldivers to liberate the planet.

We’ve known mechs were coming to Helldivers 2 since before the game’s launch. The developers confirmed they were coming soon in a Twitter/X post earlier this week. But the Automatons had other ideas. Now, the community wonders, will we get mechs once Tien Kwan is liberated? Or, what happens if all of us Helldivers fail and the planet falls?

Helldivers have already answered the call, with 155,000+ pushing the Automatons back. Right now, Tien Kwan stands at just over 51% liberated—but look for that number to fluctuate as the battle for the mech factories intensifies.

Now this is how you do a live service game. Arrowhead Studios even has a dedicated person handling all the story bits like this behind the scenes.

In a recent chat with PC Gamer, Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt talked more about what this ‘Game Master’ does.

“We have a lot of systems built into the game where the Game Master has a lot of control over the play experience. It’s something that we’re continuously evolving based on what’s happening in the game,” Pilestedt said. “And as part of the roadmap, there are things that we want to keep secret because we want to surprise and delight.”

This ranges from a special strategem mid-mission to unlocking new content like we see today. Check out the full interview for much more on how this feature works and the devs’ plans to build on it in the future.

And while some pieces of content will be fought over in-game, we’ll also see a more traditional release for new stuff. A new premium warbond (battle pass) was revealed today and is coming on March 14. New armor, weapons, emotes, capes, and utility boosters are packed inside. A quick minute-long trailer shows off two new electric shotguns, an energy-based assault rifle, an energy-based pistol, and more.

The warbond will likely work similar to the others ones and need medals to unlock everything.

For now, we know the next warbond is coming on March 14. As for the mechs? That’ll depend on how the fight over Tien Kwan progresses.