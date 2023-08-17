Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies Mode Will Not Be Round-Based

While Modern Warfare 3 leans into classic Call of Duty stuff like map voting and old maps, Zombies won’t. Fans hoping for the game to launch with a traditional round-based mode (similar to older Black Ops games) will be disappointed. Instead, it sounds like we are getting a mode that takes parts of DMZ and COD: Cold War’s Outbreak. Here’s how the developers describe Modern Warfare Zombies:

“For the first time, team up with other squads to survive and fight massive hordes of the undead in the largest Call of Duty Zombies map ever. Modern Warfare® Zombies (MWZ) tells an involved and unearthly Dark Aether Zombies story set in the Modern Warfare universe. Expect to undertake missions across different regions that escalate in difficulty, with core Zombies features and a cavalcade of secrets to discover. Ready up for an open-world player versus enemy (PvE) extraction survival experience against some of the biggest enemies in Call of Duty history.”

Treyarch is leading development for Modern Warfare Zombies as they work closely alongside Sledgehammer Games.

On X (formerly Twitter), ModernWarzone offered a few more details. Classic Zombies features like Buy stations, wall buys, mystery boxes, and pack a punch are in. But matches will be limited to 60 minutes before you are forced to exfil. And the story will be set within Treyarch’s Zombie storyline.

Zombies in #MW3 is basically DMZ combined with Outbreak but without the possibility of PVP.



• PVE only

• Played on the new Warzone map

• 4 player squads with up to 24 players on the map at one time (6 different squads)

• Buy stations, wall buys, mystery boxes and pack a… pic.twitter.com/NXfndpSRZ8 — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) August 17, 2023

I enjoyed what Treyarch did with Outbreak on Call of Duty: Cold War a lot. But I’m not a huge fan of the forced extraction at 60 minutes. Part of the fun has always been making sure you are good to go for the next round (traditional Zombies) or entering the next area (Outbreak). Putting a time limit and throwing extra squads into the same match nixes that. Also, is it even possible to play this mode solo?

There are still plenty of questions left unanswered after today. Hopefully, we’ll get a dedicated info blowout on Modern Warfare Zombies, along with some gameplay, soon.